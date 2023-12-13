BCCI releases tender for IPL title sponsorship 2024- 2028, prohibits alcohol and tobacco brands from bidding

Additionally, real money gaming (excluding fantasy sports gaming), betting and cryptocurrency, and parties which might offend public morals are prohibited.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids for the title sponsor rights for the Indian Premier League seasons 2024-2028.
The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 plus any applicable goods and services tax, as mentioned in the notice by Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI.
“The ITT will be available for purchase till January 8, 2024. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to ipltitlesponsor2023.itt@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A”, the notice specifies.
Only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.
The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A, Annexure B details brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid. The prohibited brand categories are:
Alcohol Products
Betting
Cryptocurrency
Real Money Gaming (not including fantasy sports gaming)
Tobacco
One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography
The details of the Right to Match (RTM) are provided in Annexure C.
BCCI is required to notify Tata of the highest bid amount received for the Title Sponsorship Rights and Tata will have the right (but not an obligation) to match the Highest Bid within (5) working days of opening of the financial bids and notify its intent to the BCCI.
In the event, Tata exercises its right to match (RTM) the highest bid, then BCCI will be obligated to grant the title sponsorship rights for the rights period to Tata.
“BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason”, the notice added.