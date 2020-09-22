BCCI secretary caught up in IPL viewership claim

The television industry and cricket fans alike have been eagerly waiting for the IPL to kick off. The think tanks have placed their bets on this marquee tournament to bring the advertising spends on TV back on track. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced what is now known as the world's 'strictest lockdowns', the ad spends have dipped to a new low. It is crawling back towards normalcy, and the IPL, experts feel, will boost it further.