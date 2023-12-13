Beyond traditional mediums, where did brands advertise in 2023?

The web mapping platform has helped us find and lose our way many times. But now it has evolved into a platform for discovering discounts and offers too. As you drive to your destination, the map shows the best offers available along the way in different physical stores. From a 10% discount offer at GIVA to a new hair booster treatment at Dr Batra’s Homeopathy Clinic and the promotion of Samsung’s new Flip phones, Google Maps is doing it all.