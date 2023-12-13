Beyond traditional mediums, where did brands advertise in 2023?

As we inch closer to 2024, we take a look back on some of the new mediums that emerged as a destination for advertising.
As the traditional mediums of advertising saturate, marketers are constantly looking for new ways to reach their target audience. In 2023, we saw brands experimenting with various alternate mediums to convey their messages. From e-commerce platforms to paparazzi-driven social media handles, we saw advertisements in all-new avatars. As we inch closer to 2024, let’s reflect on some of the new avenues that emerged as a destination for advertising.
Quick commerce platforms
Quick commerce platforms like Zepto, Dunzo, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart not only come to the rescue of consumers looking for urgent purchases but also for advertisers seeking a direct connection with these consumers. From regular display ads to push notifications urging consumers to order specific brands to brand collaborations and curated brand collections, Q-commerce platforms are offering multiple advertising opportunities.
Recently, Swiggy Instamart collaborated with Thums Up to create an exclusive BOLT Snackstation on its platform. Along with the order, it sends a coaster with a QR code, scanning which leads one straight to the collection that has a curated list of munchies and beverages.
Earlier this year, Sony LIV partnered with Swiggy to promote the second season of its show Rocket Boys. As one tracked their order on the app, instead of the regular Swiggy bike, a satellite would be seen moving towards the destination. A similar collaboration was executed by News18 during the elections as well.
Brands have also used these platforms to distribute free samples of their products and also for pamphlets.
Paparazzi social media handles
The social media pages of Indian paparazzi have been a great destination to check out the whereabouts of your favourite celebrities. They have given you all the deets from their airport looks, their wedding guest lists, their kids’ behaviour and even their favourite dine-out locations. But this year, we saw brands putting these handles to good use.
Popular paps like Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani and Varinder Chawla are now collaborating with brands on their social media handles. And no, they are not the influencers. They are merely doing their job- clicking celebs- only that, it is a planned campaign.
For example, recently, seemingly unscripted videos of celebrities went viral on social media. These included a video of Varun Dhawan eating at a KFC joint and Ranbir Kapoor throwing away a fan’s phone. While these appeared to be usual celebrity-spotting posts, they were not genuine. The posts were shared by paparazzi as part of a campaign for KFC's newly launched Chizza and OPPO’s latest Reno 8T smartphone.
Paparazzi are now also sharing brand ads on their handles. For example, Manglani recently shared a MyGlamm ad on his profile. These posts do not have a disclaimer that they are ads and they help the ads reach their massive number of followers. When Nirma Beauty Soap released its new ad featuring Shehnaaz Gill, Bhayani was one of the first to reveal the ad.
Social media Meme pages
Brands are also using popular meme pages on social media to announce new product launches and offers. This helps brands reach millennials and Gen Z audiences. For example, The Adult Society, a profile with 6 million followers, shared a meme post to announce the launch of Redmi 13C.
Truecaller
The caller ID app has been broadening its ad offerings throughout the year. While it has been offering traditional banner ads for some time now, it recently launched a video ad format on its platform as well. Named "Video+" it is a hybrid of video and interactive banner which combines video's top-funnel impact, along with providing lower-funnel CTA inside the video environment.
When one receives a call, along with identifying the caller, the app also shows the receiver an ad. In the case of a call from a brand, the app allows the brand’s video ad to play. For example, if one is receiving a call from Kotak Life Insurance, the app, along with identifying the caller, will also play the brand’s video ad.
Its new ad format “Click to experience” offers brands an innovative opportunity. Recently Ajio.com used it to promote its annual sales.
Google Maps
The web mapping platform has helped us find and lose our way many times. But now it has evolved into a platform for discovering discounts and offers too. As you drive to your destination, the map shows the best offers available along the way in different physical stores. From a 10% discount offer at GIVA to a new hair booster treatment at Dr Batra’s Homeopathy Clinic and the promotion of Samsung’s new Flip phones, Google Maps is doing it all.