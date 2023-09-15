Amazon Prime ropes in Bhuvan Bam as commentator for Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot

Commenting on his involvement with the show, Bam said, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is anyone in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game show is a privilege and an honour. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I am happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will love this show as much as we did.”