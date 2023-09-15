Amazon Prime ropes in Bhuvan Bam as commentator for Takeshi's Castle's Indian reboot

The 8 episodes of the series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced the Indian reboot of the popular 80s Japanese game show, Takeshi’s Castle, on September 15. Social media influencer and actor Bhuvan Bam will be taking on the role of a commentator for the show.
The series, which comprises 8 episodes, will stream exclusively for viewers on Prime Video India. 'Takeshi's Castle' will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version - swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary. The commentary for the show, when it was telecasted as a dubbed version of the original Japanese game show earlier, was done by actor Jaaved Jaaferi.
Bhuvan Bam will be providing a uniquely Indian perspective on the show and add elements of fun and laughter as one of his most-loved characters – ‘Titu Mama’ from his YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines'.
“Takeshi’s Castle is certainly one of the most iconic shows in India’s television history. Not just in India, but across the globe, Takeshi’s Castle has a huge fan following,” said Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, Prime Video, India.
“As a global streaming service, our mission is to curate diverse content from all corners of the globe, while preserving its relevance and resonance with our local audiences. We are thrilled to announce Bhuvan Bam as the voice of the brand-new season of Takeshi’s Castle. We are sure that his uproarious and off-beat commentary of this iconic Japanese game-show will have the viewers in splits. This show promises to rekindle nostalgia and offer an entirely fresh and exhilarating experience to younger audiences.”
Takeshi's Castle reboot was launched on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in April. However, rumours of an Indian version coming to television first surfaced in early 2022. Apart from the unique idea of the show, a memorable part of the show was its commentary by Jaaferi.
Jaaferi had conveyed his eagerness to participate in the show once more in an earlier interview with Indian Express. The actor said that he held a deep affection for the show, and it holds a significant connection with the audience. Bam will be taking his spot in the reboot.
Commenting on his involvement with the show, Bam said, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is anyone in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game show is a privilege and an honour. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I am happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will love this show as much as we did.”