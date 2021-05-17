Big networks regain leadership in the FTA space; New GECs struggle to keep pace

The Q is a new entrant in the top 10. It is a channel targeted primarily at the youth of the country. It is run by QYOU Media which operates in India and the United States, produces and distributes content created by social media stars and digital content creators. Simran Hoon, CEO, The Q says she is not rattled by the dominance of 'big daddies' in the top 10. "Their arrival has grown the space by 50% in terms of gross rating points and the average time spent per user per day which was at one hour thirty minutes before the arrival of big networks has increased by 35 per cent."