Bigg Boss revenue to grow in double digits this season: Viacom18’s Mahesh Shetty

Colors TV’s recent teaser for the 18th season of Bigg Boss has upped the interest in the show. Promising Salman Khan’s return as its host, with the theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’, the show is set to premiere in October. It is one of television’s most popular tent-pole properties, and advertisers and fans alike are eagerly looking forward to it. Advertisers have placed their bets on the property based on its high engagement and viewership season after season.