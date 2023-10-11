Blackstone in talks with Disney for potential acquisition of Indian streaming and TV Assets : Reports

In a strategic move, Blackstone, a prominent private equity firm, has initiated discussions with entertainment giant Walt Disney Co regarding the possible acquisition of Disney's extensive streaming and television operations in India. Sources close to the matter revealed that Blackstone is actively exploring various options, including the partial acquisition of Disney's business. This partial acquisition could encompass coveted sports assets, valuable media rights, and the popular Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. Alternatively, Blackstone is considering the possibility of acquiring the entire portfolio, which notably includes the flagship Star India TV network, a suite of over-the-top (OTT) services, and a 30% stake in Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky).