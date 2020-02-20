Blockchain in marketing: Workshop by Jaspreet Bindra

Delving into the history and the advent of nuanced transactional methods, Jaspreet illustrated how such procedures can affect marketing in terms of credibility and consumer convenience. Demonstrating the concept of Blockchain transactions, Jaspreet cited a light-humored analogy of a ‘Kitty Party’. Pointing out how parties involved in a kitty party feel secure about their money deposits in the group, Jaspreet related it to Blockchain transactions saying, “Just like a kitty party, Blockchain is a distributed ledger where parties can rest assured their money is secure and traceable. There is a sense of immutability.”