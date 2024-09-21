Bombay HC quashes IT amendment rules, AIM and Editors Guild welcome verdict

In June 2023, the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the IT Amendment Rules, arguing they were ultra vires the Information Technology Act, 2000, and violated the right to freedom of speech and expression. Similarly, the Editors Guild also approached the court, contesting the constitutionality of certain provisions in the 2023 amendments. AIM’s petition was filed alongside others, including those by political satirist Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, and the News Broadcasters and Digital Association, all challenging the amendments.