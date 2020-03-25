BookMyShow unveils live in-home entertainment option for users

“At a time when the world is fighting a global health crisis and the safest approach is to stay socially distant and at home, most of us are struggling to keep ourselves entertained, looking out for the next activity to indulge in. In this time of an absolute lockdown, satiating your entertainment needs, and keeping your safety intact, BookMyShow brings a happy respite with live entertainment right to your homes with ‘Live From HQ’,” says the BookMyShow team in a media statement.