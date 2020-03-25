BookMyShow unveils live in-home entertainment option for users

Conceptualised by Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, the live series will feature names like Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Karsh Kale and Vir Das.
While people are relying on OTT (over-the-top) platforms to keep themselves going during the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown period, BookMyShow has just announced live entertainment shows on its platform. The move from the brand is interesting, since it relies heavily on out-of-home (OOH) entertainment for business – right from booking movie tickets to events.
“At a time when the world is fighting a global health crisis and the safest approach is to stay socially distant and at home, most of us are struggling to keep ourselves entertained, looking out for the next activity to indulge in. In this time of an absolute lockdown, satiating your entertainment needs, and keeping your safety intact, BookMyShow brings a happy respite with live entertainment right to your homes with ‘Live From HQ’,” says the BookMyShow team in a media statement.
Curated and produced by Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, the special series will be available live for audiences starting March 25 until April 1, 2020, with performances by popular independent music, comedy and other performing artists through Instagram and Facebook. Users can register to watch ‘Live From HQ’ through the BookMyShow website and app.
The series will feature several artists and acts such as Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna, Karan Singh Magic and Aisi Taisi Democracy.