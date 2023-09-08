Brands are seeking holistic solutions over traditional TV and digital silos: Viacom18's Pavithra KR

According to BARC data, Bigg Boss 16 reached 180 million viewers on television and 20 million on OTT. However, up until that point, the show was streaming on Voot behind a paywall. With Voot merging into JioCinema in August 2023, the show will now be streaming for free on the latter platform. Bigg Boss OTT is said to have 100 million viewers. The show's digital reach this season is projected to be around 150-200 million. Consequently, the added reach will lead to an increase in ad rates for the show.