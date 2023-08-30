Brands are warming up to non-cricket sports, but there's a catch!

“Interest in non-cricket athletes has been consistently rising since quite some time now. Ever since Saina Nehwal won that medal at the London Olympics, interest in Badminton increased drastically. Post that win, we have seen a lot of non-cricket athletes do well in other sports as well and are seeing good traction. They are nowhere near cricketers but the gap is definitely decreasing,” explains Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo.