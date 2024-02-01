Budget 2024: Indian advertising and media leaders outline key expectations

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up for her fifth Budget presentation on February 1, the Indian advertising and media sector is eagerly waiting to see if it will fulfil expectations. The presentation of the interim budget, often referred to as the Vote of Account, comes ahead of elections and is not typically associated with major policy changes. However, industry experts are optimistic that the government will bring in some key policy decisions that will help stimulate economic growth and benefit the term mergers and acquisitions (M&A) sector.