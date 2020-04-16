Bumble launches 'virtual dating' feature to help users cope with isolation

In these trying times, having someone to talk to can make a world of difference. And that’s why starting next week we will make our Passport feature, which allows you to connect with anyone, anywhere in the world, available for free to all members through April 30th. Our hope is that our members can use the Passport feature to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. They can check in on folks in their hometown, college town, or sister city, and find those across the world who are going through the same things. And if nothing else, they can learn how to say “hey” in another language.

---------------------