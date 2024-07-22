CCI sends over 100 queries to Reliance and Disney over the merger

The CCI has now sought more details via two detailed sets of questions, including why YouTube - which mostly has free, user-generated content - should be treated in the same market as subscription streaming services like Netflix and Disney. To which the companies have responded saying that YouTube too has its own licensed, paid content as well as a wide reach. The CCI has also asked the companies details on which entity owns which sports rights and for how long, as well as information on who had bid for them previously.