Champions Trophy 2025: All you need to know before the first ball

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of one of cricket’s most prestigious One Day International (ODI) tournaments after an eight-year hiatus. Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the tournament will feature eight of the world’s top ODI teams, with defending champion Pakistan serving as the host nation. Notably, India will play all of its matches in Dubai, UAE, due to political considerations.

Participating teams in the 2025 edition include Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa, which have been divided into two groups.

Group A: Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa

Promising an exciting showdown for fans and participants alike, the teams are set to clash in a round-robin format, where the top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The 15-match tournament opens on February 19 when Pakistan will face New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium.

India will begin its group stage campaign on February 20 with its first match against Bangladesh, followed by one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament with archrival Pakistan on February 23. India will play its last group stage match against New Zealand.

Host cities and venues

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan, with Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi emerging as the key venues for this highly anticipated event. The action in the UAE is set to unfold at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, a venue that promises to deliver thrilling moments on the pitch.

The official announcement regarding the venue for the final match is yet to be made. The leading two teams from each group will secure their spots in the semi-finals, where the victors will clash in the final showdown for the coveted title.

Sponsors of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to feature an impressive array of sponsors and partners, adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament. Premier partners such as Emirates, who have been steadfast supporters of the ICC, are set to play a crucial role in facilitating travel for both teams and fans. Their branding will prominently appear on umpire uniforms and across various digital platforms.

Aramco, a Saudi energy giant, continues its support for cricket's growth in emerging markets and grassroots initiatives, while DP World handles logistics, including the delivery of cricket equipment across regions. Global partners Coca-Cola and Sobha Realty will engage fans through various campaigns.

Official supporter Royal Stag will host fan zones and contests. FanCraze will offer digital engagement through collectibles, while Near will provide ticket booking and live updates.

The tournament will also have a strong focus on social responsibility through its partnership with Cricket For Good, which drives initiatives in line with the ICC's community goals.

How to catch the action live

Fans around the world can look forward to the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 being accessible on multiple platforms. In India, fans can catch all the action on JioStar, with streaming available on Jio Hotstar and comprehensive television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels.

In Pakistan, PTV and Ten Sports will provide comprehensive coverage, while Myco and Tamasha will offer streaming options for those on the go.

For those in the UAE and MENA regions, CricLife Max and CricLife Max2 will broadcast the matches live, with streaming available on STARZPLAY. UK viewers can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket and other Sky Sports channels, with the added convenience of digital access through SkyGO and the Sky Sports App.

In the United States and Canada, WillowTV provides comprehensive coverage, complemented by streaming options available on the Willow by Cricbuzz app. Viewers in the Caribbean can catch the tournament on ESPN Caribbean, with streaming options accessible via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

In Australia, Prime Video will offer coverage that includes Hindi commentary. Fans in New Zealand can tune in on Sky Sport NZ, with digital coverage accessible via the Now and SkyGo apps.

SuperSport will serve as the primary broadcaster for South Africa and sub-Saharan territories, offering streaming via the SuperSport App. Meanwhile, viewers in Bangladesh can tune in on Nagorik TV and T Sports, with digital coverage available on the Toffee app.

The ICC KnockOut Tournament, which first took place in 1998, underwent a rebranding as the Champions Trophy in 2002. In contrast to the ICC Cricket World Cup, which includes a greater number of teams and a longer timeframe, the Champions Trophy is a more concise tournament, making it a quicker and more intense competition.