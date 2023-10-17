CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal on navigating the challenges of running a Hindi business news channel

He goes on to express that a substantial market exists among individuals who have not yet ventured into investing, underscoring the crucial need for educational initiatives in this regard. “I think we are right now in the moment that the United States was 40 or 50 years ago, after that you really started to see big money coming into the stock market. However, for that to happen in India, we have to make personal finance and the stock market attractive to those who are not still investing,” he explains.