CNN-News18 launches 'Crux of the Matter' weekend show with Rahul Shivshankar

The program airs on CNN-News18 every Saturday from 7 pm to 8 pm and can also be streamed on the channel's YouTube platform.
CNN-News18 has launched 'Crux of the Matter,' a weekend show anchored by consulting editor Rahul Shivshankar, airing every Saturday at 7 pm. According to the release, viewers seeking meaningful context are increasingly turning away from traditional platforms, relying on media entities such as YouTubers. 'Crux of the Matter' aims to fill the void by using intellectual, moral, and financial resources required for thorough research.
Elaborating on this show, Rahul Shivshankar said, "Leveraging the brand reputation of the TV18 network, we will be able to feature contributions from esteemed experts and prominent commentators, providing viewers with unparalleled, comprehensive analysis of pressing issues on one convenient platform."
Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18 added, “Through this show, our aim is to provide a well-researched analysis of two key news events every week, engaging in insightful discussions with experts to unravel intricacies of the matter. The show offers a nuanced and thorough examination of each topic, which makes it an ideal appointment viewing on weekends.”
Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business & English News, Network18 said, “‘Crux of the Matter’ is yet another step in our journey of delivering impactful journalism through a diverse range of shows. With the expertise of Rahul and the collective prowess of our team, we are proud to offer viewers a platform that provides in-depth analysis and meaningful discourse to reflect on issues that shape our life.”