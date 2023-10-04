Coca-Cola, Google Pay, Amazon among 26 Sponsors for Disney Star's ICC CWC 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will also be available for streaming to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicks off on October 5th with an electrifying match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Over 46 days, 48 matches will be played at world-class venues, culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19th at the largest cricket stadium in the world, in Ahmedabad.