Coca-Cola, Google Pay, Amazon among 26 Sponsors for Disney Star's ICC CWC 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023 which commences on October 5 will be played at 10 venues across India.
As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, Disney Star has revealed 26 sponsors, featuring prominent brands including PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon.
Ajit Varghese, head of network - ad sales at Disney Star, said, “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers' interest and advertisers' participation. We are delighted to have these esteemed brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms, promising unforgettable moments for everyone.”
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will also be available for streaming to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicks off on October 5th with an electrifying match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Over 46 days, 48 matches will be played at world-class venues, culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19th at the largest cricket stadium in the world, in Ahmedabad.
