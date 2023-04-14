Comcast Corp forays into India market

NBC Universal is a multinational media and entertainment company incorporated in the United States of America. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, which is also incorporated in the United States of America and is listed on the NASDAQ. NBC Universal is engaged in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to global audiences. NBC Universal owns and operates (i) news and entertainment television networks, (ii) a motion picture company, (iii) television production operations, (iv) television stations group, (v) theme parks, and (vi) ad-supported streaming services, across the globe.