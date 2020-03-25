Corona Scare: Why are OTT platforms restricting resolution to only SD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the entire country will remain under lockdown for 21 days to restrict the spread of COVID-19. It means that an individual should not step out of his house, unless it is absolutely essential. Around 10 days back, many organisations had asked their employees to work from home. Schools, colleges and coaching centres are closed. And, with a number of faculties working remotely, cellular data consumption has gone up exponentially, to the level that it could strain the telecom network infrastructure.