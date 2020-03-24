COVID-19 and TV: Big advertisers cut back on spends; broadcasters concerned

As industry bodies have started exchanging dialogue, it is certain that it would take some time for the dust to settle. While the advertisers continue to send intimation to cancel ongoing campaigns to channels, it is also true that the time spent on television is witnessing a surge. News, movies and music are the genres on television that people are consuming more, as a large part of the country's population is locked indoors.

So, can the advertisers move their spends towards those genres, if GECs suffer content-crunch? "The entertainment viewers are different than news. While in such a scenario, it is very difficult to say if we would at all like to advertise or restrategise, but even if we do, we would like to exhaust it on movies, free-to-air channels and OTT platforms that offer entertainment content," concludes Dubey.