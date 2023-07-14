Creators are the new celebs in the Big Boss house

Many social media influencers and personalities joined the show including Dipraj Jadhav, Danny Pandit, Malini Agarwal, Snehil Mehra and RJ Malishka.
Fans of the hit reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ look forward to the new season every year so that they can immerse themselves in the lives of their favourite celebrities. Last year, the show underwent a transformation and made its debut on OTT platforms, as ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.
This year, during the second edition of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, fans were granted access to their favourite stars through a 24-hour live feed exclusively on JioCinema.
In a new twist, on July 13, many social media influencers and personalities joined the show during the task of the show. The list includes Dipraj Jadhav, Danny Pandit, Malini Agarwal, BC Aunty (Snehil Mehra) and RJ Malishka.
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ was launched on June 17 and in over two weeks, it became the most streamed entertainment property in India, with over 400 million video views. The show has already generated over four billion minutes of watch time across 35 million viewers.
The show, this season, broke the record for the highest weekly votes ever for a contestant, surpassing season 13. A record 150 million-plus votes were registered in the first two weeks alone.
The show has been extended by two more weeks. So far, five contestants, including Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswami, Ayesha Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri have been eliminated. While Cyrus Broacha left the house due to some family emergency.
Here are some content creators who made it to the show:
Puneet Superstar
Also known as ‘Lord Puneet’ in the Internet world , Superstar now enjoys a fan following of three million on Instagram. Known for making funny videos, he left all the contestants annoyed with his daily habit of doing crazy things. The second most voted contestant, he was kicked out of the show within 24 hours due to his misbehaviour in the house.
Superstar is known for shouting at the camera, and smearing different things, including floor cleaner, chilli powder and toothpaste, on his face. His fans love him for his antics and straightforwardness.
Recently, he launched his own brand of clothes on Lordpuneet.in. The clothing range includes titles like ‘Lord Puneet – MC Cringe T-Shirt’, ‘Lord Puneet – Sab Ka Baap T-Shirt’, ‘Lord Puneet – Lord Supremacy T-Shirt’ and ‘Lord Puneet – Superstar T-Shirt’.
Elvish Yadav
The YouTube creator, known for his Haryanvi accent, makes short films and focusses on high-end cars. He started creating YouTube content in 2016, and owns two channels – ‘Elvish Yadav Vlogs’ and ‘Elvish Yadav’. His channels have 4.7 million and 10 million subscribers respectively. He creates videos on one channel and shares daily updates on the other one.
Yadav entered the house, along with actress Aashika Bhatia, as two wild card contestants. He has been trending on Twitter ever since he entered the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.
He took to social media to inform his audience about his entry into the house. In a Reel he said:
“So ab time aa gaya hai ghar ka system change karne ka. So tumhara bhai.. main aa raha hu ghar ke andar ke k ka system ko hang karne aur sabko bang karne. So see you guys there.”
Abhishek Malhan
The Delhi-based YouTuber is popularly known as ‘Fukra Insaan’. Also a musician, Malhan is known for his dare challenge videos. He offers prize money to viewers who’re able to complete his challenges.
Manish Rani
A dancer and social media influencer, Rani is known for her entertaining videos. Her rise to fame can be attributed to her compelling TikTok content.
Rani became the new captain of the house after beating Avinash Sachdev. A native of Bihar, she has captivated the hearts of the people of her hometown with her performance on the show.
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ made history by executing its first-ever eviction in just 24 hours!
Aashika Bhatia
Aashika Bhatia is one of the famous faces of social media. Apart from being an infleuncer, she also rose to fame with her role as 'Gunwant Kaur Ahluwalia' in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi'. She also won the hearts of the fans with her role as Salman Khan's sister in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She has a fanbase of around 5.7 million followers on Instagram. Bhatia got a wild card entry into the show. Before going inside the home, she posted a post on her Instgram account which created a buzz among her fans.