Dashverse creates India’s first completely AI generated microdrama

Dashverse, an AI-powered entertainment company, has launched India’s first microdrama series created entirely with generative AI, titled ‘Raftaar.’ The 90-minute series was produced using Dashverse’s proprietary generative video platform, Frameo.AI, which cut production time by half and reduced costs by 75% compared to traditional methods.

The launch has already garnered over 1 million views on Dashverse’s DashReels app and marks a milestone in AI content creation. 'Raftaar' also validates a new, scalable model for digital entertainment in the creator economy.

The series follows the story of Raj, a racing champion battling betrayal on a quest for redemption. While human writers conceived the story, the entire production was brought to life by Frameo.AI. The platform acts as a creative collaborator, interpreting scripted scenes with flair, from unique lighting and camera angles to subtle character expressions that often surpassed the creative team's initial vision.

"The biggest challenge in the rapidly growing microdrama market is content velocity—the ability to produce high-quality shows quickly and consistently," said Sanidhya Narain, Co-Founder & CEO of Dashverse. "Frameo.AI is our answer to that challenge. ‘Raftaar’ is more than a technological milestone; it’s a blueprint for the future of entertainment. We are lowering the barriers to video production and building a proven monetization model where creators can earn directly and sustainably in this booming microdrama market"

The launch demonstrates how AI can transform the creative workflow, enabling a single creator to move from script to final cut in days, a process that traditionally requires large teams and months of work. This breakthrough unlocks the potential for one-person production houses and opens the door to a new wave of diverse voices and genres. Dashverse will champion this by scaling its own in-house production to launch 100 new AI microdramas by the end of the year.

The success of Raftaar has accelerated the growth of Dashverse’s microdrama app, DashReels, which has now surpassed 10 million cumulative installs since launch and delivered $2 million in revenue in August alone.

"We designed Frameo.AI not just as a tool, but as a creative partner," said Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CTO of Dashverse. "It delivers professional-grade video with unprecedented consistency, controllability, and speed. The platform empowers creators to iterate rapidly and bring their most ambitious ideas to life, proving what’s possible when human imagination and generative AI work in tandem."

The premiere of ‘Raftaar’ follows Dashverse’s recent $13 million 'Series A' funding round, led by Peak XV Partners with participation from Z47 and Stellaris Venture Partners. Founded in 2023 in Bengaluru by Sanidhya Narain, Lalith Gudipati, and Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Dashverse was established with a vision to unite artificial intelligence and storytelling. The company is committed to making its technology accessible to creators and studios worldwide to shape the future of entertainment.