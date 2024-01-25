DB Corp registers 18.4% YOY growth in advertising revenue in Q3 FY2023

Commenting on the performance for Q3 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, managing director, DB Corp, said, “Dainik Bhaskar’s leadership position in the print media sector is exemplified by a track record of strong growth outperformance for nearly 10 quarters now, making it the torchbearer of growth for the sector. We are encouraged by our readers, advertisers and our partners who continue to repose trust in us and use our platforms of print, digital and radio to amplify their messaging.”