Decoding Sony Sports’ big bet on Tennis

“Sports is different from other genres on TV, with viewership being driven by individual events. In the past few years, multiple non cricket sports properties have experienced exponential growth on our sports channels. Average impressions for the live matches of Euro 2020 was more than 3 times that of UEFA EURO 2016. Similarly, reach for Tennis grand slams like the US Open and Roland Garros has grown by 579% and 303% respectively after moving to our network. Properties like Prime Volleyball League have also experienced strong growth of 54% in terms of average Impressions. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live matches coverage on our network achieved 450 million gross impressions - the highest for any Olympics telecast on Indian Pay TV channels., 23% higher than the Rio Olympics, and adding a serious value proposition for advertisers.”