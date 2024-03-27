Delhi HC grants Viacom18 Dynamic+ Injunction to stop unauthorised streaming of IPL matches: Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The court emphasised the need for changing legal remedies to combat copyright infringement.
According to a report on ET, Viacom18 Media has been granted a dynamic+ injunction by the Delhi High Court, thereby preventing a number of unapproved websites from streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches beyond 2024. The court underlined that in order to combat copyright infringement in the digital age, changing legal remedies are crucial.
Viacom18, which obtained the exclusive rights to broadcast IPL events on television abroad and digital media within the Indian subcontinent from 2023 to 2027, requested the intervention of the court against six rogue websites that were discovered to be unlawfully streaming the cricket league's matches.
The court ordered Domain Name Registrars to lock and suspend the mentioned websites, and also barred these platforms from hosting, streaming, or providing access to the IPL content. Access to these websites was also mandated to be blocked by telecom service providers.