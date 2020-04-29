Despite OTT, 43% spike in cable TV viewers during lockdown: Enormous Brands report

The study suggests TV still shines over OTT. Forty-three per cent see cable TV as primary entertainment in high-income households, and 13 per cent have reactivated their DTH/cable subscription.

Interestingly, ‘news’ has emerged as the new GEC. A staggering 64 per cent of TV viewing time across the TV viewing population is spent on news channels. Forty-three per cent believe that news reporting is unbiased and 27 per cent believe there is a clear indication that few news channels are pro a particular political party.