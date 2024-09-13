Despite Wayanad tragedy dampening Onam festivities, ad spends risen by 10-15%

On July 30, 2024, many villages in Kerala’s Wayanad district witnessed landslides due to heavy rains. One of the deadliest disasters in Kerala's history, it caused over 336 fatalities, 397 injuries, and 78 people are still missing. The scale of the tragedy shook people across the globe, who came forward to extend help in all forms. The state government not only declared mourning for two days but also called off the state’s week-long celebrations in light of the tragedy.