Did the rains wash out advertisers' money on IPL final match?

"2.7 crore people tuned in to watch IPL final at its peak. So while the rains were able to dampen the pitch for some time, numbers-wise advertisers were closer to what they asked for. But it isn't just about the numbers. It is also about their attention level. The audience watching the match at 1 am will certainly not be interested in anything other than catching a glimpse of Thala. Secondly, the gender too must have been skewed. The women and boomers who would have watched the final at its usual time might have given a miss due to delayed telecast," he says.





