Digital emerges clear winner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 

“The rating for the India-Pakistan match is 50% higher than the highest-rated IPL match this year. Comparing them to any TV content available today, in the past year, or the last two to three years, reveals that nothing has come close to these numbers. This World Cup stands as the highest-rated event on TV, surpassing even the IPL in recent years. Despite slight dips, the World Cup remains a dominant force in television viewership when compared to other concurrent programming.”