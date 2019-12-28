Digital leading media reach growth trajectory: IRS 2019 Q3

Multimedia consumption is the order of the day with each medium holding on to their loyal consumers. Overall media reach has grown with digital leading the growth trajectory. In view of sample shortfall in Andhra Pradesh, the IRS Technical Committee has decided to release IRS 2019 Q3 data excluding AP, as of now. The IRS 2019 Q3 data including AP will be released in a fortnight's time. Comparative analysis until then, at all India level, will not be permissible. While the reporting sample size at all India level (including AP) is 3.30 Lakh Households (Urban: 2.14L Households and Rural: 1.15L Households), without AP, the reported all India sample size will be 3.15Lakh Households (2.05L HH in Urban and 1.09L HH in Rural).