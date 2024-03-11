Disney CEO Iger highlights company's profit and risk reduction in India through Reliance merger

"We wanted to stay in India. We made a big investment in India when we purchased the assets of 21st Century Fox. We're one of the biggest media in India. But even though it's the most populous country in the world, and we felt we want to be there because of that, we also know that there are challenges in that market," Iger said while speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, as mentioned in The Economic Times report.