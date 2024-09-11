Disney Star’s festive offer for brands: pocket-friendly PKL and W-T20 World Cup to target women

From the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to a number of bilateral series, in the last year advertisers had a plethora of men’s cricketing tournaments to choose from to reach its target audience. However, for brands that stayed away because of the clutter or the high-costs, Disney Star now has two major sporting properties to offer in the festive season- Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. These properties also attract a significant (45%) female viewership.