Diversity mixed with a blend of global and local content: The recipe for Disney Kids Network's success in India

The network is gearing up for a robust summer vacation lineup including a set of new IPs as well as new episodes of established IPs. The lineup includes a new local animation series titled ‘Chhota Start Up’ on Hungama, exploring the entrepreneurial spirit of three ingenious youngsters as they navigate business challenges with their quirky yet practical solutions. They will also have fresh episodes of Bhayyaji Balwan on Hungama and on Disney Channel, they will have a movie festival showcasing timeless classics like The Jungle Book, and The Lion King to contemporary favourites like Tangled, Moana, Frozen and more.