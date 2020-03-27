Doordarshan to re-telecast Ramayana on ‘public demand’

The announcement was made by I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Twitter earlier today. The epic drama series was seen on DD in the lates '80s.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted earlier today confirming that Ramayana will now air on DD National twice a day starting tomorrow (Saturday, March 28). “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” the minister tweeted.
Commenting on the development, Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC says, “We think this will help television viewership."
While the 21-day-long lockdown following the COVID-19 crisis has crippled all forms of outdoor activity and amusement, it has led to a spike in television viewership. With more people staying at home, the overall consumption of TV has shot up by 8 per cent, mentioned the latest BARC-Nielsen study on the impact of COVID-19.
Ramayan was was originally aired on Doordarshan as a drama-epic television series during 1987-1988 and was created, written and directed by prominent film director Ramanand Sagar.