Due to low success rate of comedy shows, advertisers tread with scepticism: Colors TV’s Alok Jain

“We look at the combined performance, which gives us a clear picture of how well the show is doing. While advertisers may have concerns, television remains the most efficient way to reach a mass audience. The cost per viewer and overall reach are still most effective on TV. Although there are challenges, viewing the platforms together helps us strategise better. For instance, when it comes to running non-fiction properties, which are typically more expensive, we're focused on how to effectively broadcast them across multiple platforms, not just one,” he says.