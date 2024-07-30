Editors' Guild of India calls for rigorous review process to prevent misuse of criminal laws

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Editors’ Guild of India has addressed a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing serious concerns over the misuse of criminal laws against journalists and the expanding powers under new legislation. The letter highlighted the increasing use of criminal code provisions and so-called offensive speech laws to target journalists whose reporting has been critical of governing establishments.
The letter points out that from 2019 to 2023, Parliament has enacted several laws that significantly broaden the scope of criminal regulations through amendments and new statutes. The letter specifically cites amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act, 2010, and the introduction of the Criminal Procedure Identification Act, 2022, as examples of laws that expand police powers and restrict civil liberties.
The letter points out that these laws have been exploited to harass and intimidate journalists, creating a chilling effect on press freedom. The organisation has called for a more rigorous review process before filing FIRs against journalists. They propose that any complaint against media professionals be reviewed by a high-ranking police officer and brought to the attention of the Press Council of India.
The Editors’ Guild has previously raised concerns with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi regarding legislative measures affecting the media and is now urging the opposition to question these issues in Parliament.