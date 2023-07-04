Fantasy Sports made INR 2,800 Cr in Gross Gaming Revenue during IPL 2023 - Redseer Report

Commenting on the IPL market overview, Ujjwal Chaudhry, partner at Redseer, said, “The top 3 platforms captured ~96% of the market share during the IPL 2023, and had an average revenue of INR 458 per user for the season. The excitement of IPL also trickled into non-IPL sporting events during the season, contributing to ~13% of the revenue.” Analyzing the average gross gaming revenue (GGR), <partner name> notes that the GGR during weekdays was 1.3x compared to weekends and peaked during the final match. The Mega Tables, which is the sum of all the highest prize pool tables in every match across the platforms, dropped in size by 30% during weekends due to multiple matches on the same day. However, Mega Tables have a higher rake rate of 24%, contributing 60% to the revenue during the season.