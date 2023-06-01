Faye D'Souza launches news app 'Beatroot'

She stepped down as the executive editor of Times Network's English News Channel - Mirror Now in September 2019.
Independent journalist Faye D'Souza has launched her own news app - Beatroot News. It is available for limited downloads on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.
Introducing the team during an Instagram Live, D'Souza explained the thought behind the name. "News is not Butter Chicken. It is a vegetable. It is necessary information. Many youngsters are not consuming news because they find it toxic. We will offer news without the toxicity," she said.
She stepped down as the executive editor of Times Network's English News Channel - Mirror Now in September 2019. Since then she has been posting news on her social media page. She used to present a 30-second current affairs news segment 'Facts First with Faye' on Firework (a short video platform).
With 1.6 mn followers on Instagram, D'Souza enjoys a massive following amongst the youngsters. News about Beatroot's launch has been around for three years now.