FC Studios to continue Film Companion's legacy: Anupama Chopra

"I’m a passionate book lover and have written several myself, but the challenge with books is that so few people read them. Despite pouring so much time, love, and effort into writing, reaching a wide audience is difficult. People all over the world, including non-Indian audiences who loved RRR, are watching this project. Someone even sent me a screenshot from a South American country where they dubbed it, and I was amazed by the reach—it’s so magical and gratifying,” she says.