Film Companion ends its 10-year-old journey

Renowned film critic Anupama Chopra, founder and editor of the digital platform Film Companion, has confirmed that the platform is closing. The film journalist took to Instagram to share a farewell note, reflecting on the platform's journey.
She revisited some of their best interview series and her favorite moments before bidding farewell to the team. While confirming that Film Companion is shutting down, Anupama revealed that the platform is branching out into FC Studios, a specialty division for long-form storytelling.
“10 years ago, this month, without thinking through about what the entrepreneurial life actually entails, we launched Film Companion. The name came from a line by the American philosopher and film critic Stanley Cavell. He said: The writing about film that has meant most to me has the power of a missing companion. Our ambition was to be that missing companion, that friend you discuss movies, shows, trends and pet peeves with. You don’t have to agree but the conversation is robust and invigorating,” Chopra wrote.
She looked back on milestone moments — interviewing Shah Rukh Khan in Lisbon, the viral interview featuring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the roundtables, the open-air conversations with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, and more — that made her journey at Film Companion memorable.
Although she has not revealed the reason behind Film Companion closing down, she confirmed that she will move on to head the team at The Hollywood Reporter India.