Filming in Maharashtra shut till May 1; Broadcasters might have to air reruns again

Last year, Sanjay Gupta's assessment was in 2020, we will see the sector shrink from $20 billion to $15 billion. The bigger challenge, according to him was the impact on jobs and the livelihood of those impacted. "As we find ways to adapt to this new normal, it is estimated that around 15% to 20% of our workforce may lose their jobs, potentially impacting nearly a million people," he had said. That's what is at stake!