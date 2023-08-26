Former Zee CEO Punit Goenka challenges SEBI order on corporate roles amid fund misuse allegations

Punit Goenka, the ex-CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has lodged a second challenge at the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). He's contesting the SEBI order that restricts his involvement in directorial or managerial roles at ZEEL and other companies. On August 25, Goenka appealed for relief from SEBI's confirmation order issued on August 14 in a fund diversion case.