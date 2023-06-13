Free! Free! Free! - the new strategy to winning eyeballs and revenue for cricket streaming?

Viacom18 won the digital streaming rights of IPL from 2023 to 2027, which was earlier held by Disney Star. In 2022, Disney+ Hotstar earned about Rs 1,100 crore in ad revenue, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The free-to-view experience of the upcoming tournaments, will not also boost its ad revenue, but is also expected to help in building a larger customer base. As the viewers log in to watch their favourite teams play, they are likely to be drawn to other content on the app as well.