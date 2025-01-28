From IPL to Women's World Cup: Cricket's 2025 calendar is a brand bonanza

Indian cricket fans have another action-packed year to look forward to. Apart from marquee tournaments such as the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the year is dotted with several bilateral tournaments.

Brands that spend big on cricket are set to be spoilt for choice. From tentpole properties to smaller events, there’s something for every budget. Here’s a list of the major cricketing events set to happen in 2025.

England's tour of India

The ongoing bilateral series began on January 22 and will conclude on February 12. India will be hosting the five-match T20I series at Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai. The teams will then transition into a three-match ODI series starting on February 6 in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad. The matches are available on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.

WPL 2025

The month-long league, featuring five teams, begins on February 14 and ends on March 15. Four venues—Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Vadodara—will host the league's third season. Several brands targeting women, such as Lotus Herbals and Mia by Tanishq, had partnered with the tournament in its previous two seasons. The matches will be available on JioCinema and Sports18.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy will take place from February 19 to March 9. While the tournament is being hosted by Pakistan, India will be playing its matches in the UAE. India's campaign kicks off with a match against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a high-stakes showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.

The group stage wraps up with a game against New Zealand on March 2. If India advances, the semifinal and final will also take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.

IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the IPL will be held from March 21 to May 25. With 10 teams competing in 74 matches, this is the major attraction for brands that wish to spend on cricket. Last year, JioCinema was streaming the matches for free while Star Sports was broadcasting it. According to JioCinema, IPL 2024 reached a total of over 620 million viewers, while Star Sports claimed it reached 546 million viewers. However, post the Reliance-Disney merger, it remains to be seen how it will be organised this year.

India's tour of England

India’s men’s team will be playing in England in a five-match Test series, starting on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, and will conclude on August 4. The series will coincide with the women's series between England and India. The women’s team will play five T20 internationals and three one-day internationals from June 28 to July 22.

India's tour of Bangladesh

Indian men will be playing three ODIs and three T20Is in the neighbouring country in August. The dates have not been decided yet.

Australian women's team's tour of India

In September, Australia will be playing three ODIs in India.

ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

India will host the tournament for the 13th time. This marks the fourth time India will host the event, following the 1978, 1997, and 2013 editions.

Asia Cup 2025

This will mark the 17th edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament. The matches, scheduled to take place in India in October 2025, will adhere to the T20I format. India enters the tournament as the defending champions. The competition will feature six teams: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates.

Bilateral series

West Indies will be playing a two-Test series in India. Following this, they will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is in October-November, concluding the 2025 season with an all-format home series against South Africa. The dates have not been announced yet.

