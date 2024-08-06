From media research to image consulting: Ormax Media’s 16 year journey

“This process mirrors our experience in the Hindi market around 2010-2012 when we worked to demonstrate the value of research. We began this expansion in 2022, but this year, we've gained significant momentum, with more projects coming in from the South. It's a strategic priority for us, as our work has historically been more focused on the Hindi market, partly due to our Mumbai base. However, we're now prioritising the South, recognising its importance and potential for growth,” Kapoor says.