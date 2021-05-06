Game maker KRAFTON likely to relaunch PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile in India

Like PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile will come in a 'battle royale' format and will be available to play only in India.
South Korean video game developer KRAFTON today announced the reveal of Battlegrounds Mobile India. KRAFTON is also the developer of popular mobile video game Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.
In a company blog KRAFTON announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will offer a premium AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. The game will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.
Battlegrounds Mobile India, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India. KRAFTON will collaborate with partners to build an esports ecosystem while bringing in-game content regularly, starting with a series of India specific in-game events at launch, to be announced later.
The audio theme for the game released in a logo unveil video is also same as PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year by the government of India citing issues of national security.
With privacy and data security being a top priority, KRAFTON will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here.
KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development teams responsible for various entertainment properties, including Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and TERA. KRAFTON currently consists of PUBG Studio, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Rising Wings.