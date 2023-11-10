Glance's smart screen strategy: From Bigg Boss 17 integrations to global markets with gen-AI

After garnering 200 million users in India, Glance has expanded into international markets such as Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, and Mexico. “There is a content, moderation, and technology team that is coming together to make sure that the right content is available to the right users at the right time. Similarly in Indonesia, we have a full-fledged content team that understands local nuances and culture and is chartered to create a content strategy for that market. We use generative AI in all our markets. In Japan, Glance has team members from the country and has the same setup in Mexico and Colombia. Technology has a big role to play but it is important to stay tuned to the local tradition so that when you put out content, it would make sense to the market.”