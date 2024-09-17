Government proposes new anti-tobacco regulations for online content platforms

The proposed rules will require OCC platforms to include non-skippable anti-tobacco health spots, lasting a minimum of 30 seconds, at the beginning and midway through any content that features tobacco use. This will apply to all releases from 1 September 2023 onwards. In addition, a 20-second audio-visual disclaimer outlining the dangers of tobacco use must be shown at the start of the content, with static anti-tobacco warnings displayed throughout any scenes featuring smoking.